Man injured in shooting at Harlandale Park

A shooting at Harlandale Park ended with one man injured and the suspect in police custody.

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a park on the city’s South Side ended in shots fired and one man injured, according to San Antonio police.

A man late 20s overheard an argument at Harlandale Park before shots rang out.

As the man ran, he was inadvertently shot in the ankle, police said.

The suspect fled southwest from the scene after the shooting, SAPD said.

An unidentified person followed the shooter and updated police on the his location. Police later apprehended the suspect, who appeared to be in his early 30s.

It is unknown what started the argument.

Police did not state whether the intended target sustained any injuries.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

