PHOTOS: Viewers share images of hail, Mammatus clouds after storms pass through Hill Country

As strong storms passed through the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon, several KSAT viewers captured images of hailstones near Kerrville and stunning Mammatus clouds that made their way into San Antonio.

Mammatus clouds form from sinking air associated with the turbulence in cumulonimbus clouds, according to KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

RvNana Mammatus clouds heading towards LaVernia ballpark 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

SMAS Saw these clouds on drive to SA from Seguin. What type are they? 2 hours ago 0 Seguin

RebeccaV Clouds in New Braunfels near Gruene 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

West Driving on I10 towards 1604. Rain clouds from Medina Lake area! 2 hours ago 0 Seguin

hossboyd Mammatus clouds never seen before over New Braunfels 18 June around 7:30 PM 2 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Aunt Cis largest one is about 1.5”, but most in the yard are the smaller ones. 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

