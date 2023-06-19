90º

PHOTOS: Viewers share images of hail, Mammatus clouds after storms pass through Hill Country

You can share your storm photos to KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or on KSAT.com.

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

As strong storms passed through the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon, several KSAT viewers captured images of hailstones near Kerrville and stunning Mammatus clouds that made their way into San Antonio. (KSAT Viewers)

As strong storms passed through the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon, several KSAT viewers captured images of hailstones near Kerrville and stunning Mammatus clouds that made their way into San Antonio.

Mammatus clouds form from sinking air associated with the turbulence in cumulonimbus clouds, according to KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Tina
San Antonio
Yolanda
San Antonio
Former Bruin
San Antonio
Frig

Cloud moments

San Antonio
Pins User
San Antonio
RvNana

Mammatus clouds heading towards LaVernia ballpark

San Antonio
SMAS

Saw these clouds on drive to SA from Seguin. What type are they?

Seguin
RebeccaV

Clouds in New Braunfels near Gruene

San Antonio
West

Driving on I10 towards 1604. Rain clouds from Medina Lake area!

Seguin
hossboyd

Mammatus clouds never seen before over New Braunfels 18 June around 7:30 PM

San Antonio
DMontoya

Marshmallow Clouds

San Antonio
isa_bella

Clouds rolling in by Fort Sam.☁️

Houston
Aunt Cis

largest one is about 1.5”, but most in the yard are the smaller ones.

San Antonio
caskey

Rowdy rainbow(s) after the storm in Kerrville!!!

San Antonio
S Burley

Interesting clouds in New Braunfels

San Antonio
Frig

Cloud moments

San Antonio
Lisa in Ingram

Hail and lightning

San Antonio
RMeyer

Center of Kerrville

San Antonio
AKHansen

Kerrville, TX

San Antonio
Chris Backa
San Antonio
Mary lang

Hailing in Kerrville, TX

San Antonio
Pins User
San Antonio
Pins User
San Antonio
Pins User

Gorgeous clouds

San Antonio

