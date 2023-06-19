PHOTOS: Viewers share images of hail, Mammatus clouds after storms pass through Hill Country

As strong storms passed through the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon, several KSAT viewers captured images of hailstones near Kerrville and stunning Mammatus clouds that made their way into San Antonio.
Mammatus clouds form from sinking air associated with the turbulence in cumulonimbus clouds, according to KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery.
Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.
If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page