Boy dies weeks after lightning strike that also killed his father

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – A 6-year-old Texas boy died one month after a lightning strike that killed his father as they were holding hands after school.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the boy, Grayson, succumbed to his injuries Friday morning.

Grayson and his father, 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, were holding hands when Boggs was struck by lightning at the end of the family’s driveway in Valley Mills, roughly 30 minutes northeast of Waco, while going to meet his two sons after they got off a school bus.

The lightning traveled through Boggs and into Grayson, according to a crowdfunding website set up by the family.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said Boggs and his son were both found unresponsive at the scene but noted that the boy was still breathing.

Grayson was put on a ventilator and was having seizures following the accident, the family said. He died at the Children’s Hospital in Temple.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people each year in the U.S. and hundreds more are injured.