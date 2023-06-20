Man accused of sexually assaulting teen, forcing her to leave her home faces charges after DNA match, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – A 47-year-old man is facing charges in a 2022 case in which he sexually assaulted a teenage girl after breaking into her home and threatening her to leave with him, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

During a news conference Tuesday, Salazar said an active arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Castillo on charges of sexual assault to a child and burglary of a habitation with an intention to commit a felony.

Castillo was connected to the case in 2023 through DNA gathered in the investigation last year.

On June 1, 2022, BCSO says parents in West Bexar County came home to find a man who had broken into their home and was in bed with their 16-year-old daughter.

During the confrontation, Salazar says the man claimed to have known the girl in school, but it was later revealed that they met through an online app.

As the man left through the bedroom window, he threatened the teen to leave with him. The teen was able to escape the man and reported limited details to deputies.

Castillo is currently being held in the Harris County Jail in Houston for similar but unrelated charges. It is unclear when he will face charges in Bexar County.