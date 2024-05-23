80º
Uvalde CISD board member resigns, effective immediately

Anabel White’s resignation comes days after police chief resigns

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Uvalde CISD school board members listen as parents of victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary speak during a meeting in Uvalde on August 24, 2022. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune, Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO – A long-time Uvalde Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board member resigned on Wednesday night at a school board training meeting.

Trustees unanimously accepted Anabel White’s resignation, effective immediately.

White’s letter to the school board did not explain her decision.

According to the school district’s website, White still had two years left on her current term. The district plans to open the application process for candidates this week.

Board trustees would appoint a candidate next month.

White’s resignation comes just days after the district confirmed its police chief, Joshua Gutierrez, is resigning.

