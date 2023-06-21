RVs, boats burn in early morning fire at storage facility in Leon Valley

Damaged storage units and property can been seen in the distance.

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators in Leon Valley are trying to determine what caused a fire at a storage facility that houses RVs, boats, and other property.

The fire at Leon Valley Storage Annex, located on Grissom Road not far from Bandera Road, broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Firefighters respond after fire breaks out at storage facility in Leon Valley

Leon Valley fire crews got the call about the fire, then called for help, themselves.

Grissom Road business fire in Leon Valley image. (KSAT)

Along with crews from Bexar County, Balcones Heights, Castle Hills and other neighboring cities, they attacked the flames which were practically in their backyard.

“As the guys left the station, which is right behind it, they saw there was a significant fire at this location,” said Assistant Chief Eric Burnside with the Leon Valley Fire Department. “Crews arrived to find approximately four storage bays fully consumed by fire.”

Burnside said he wasn’t sure right away how much property was damaged, but several RVs appeared to have been burned.

No one was hurt fighting the fire.

However, Burnside said the potential for even more serious trouble was there. He said crews had to steer clear of hazards such as propane tanks. “Gasoline tanks, diesel tanks, generators,” he said. “Some people have welders and welder trailers set up here. There are so many different types of hazards at storage places, you just don’t know what type of fire you’ll find.”

What they did not find early on during the incident was the cause of the fire.

Burnside said investigators would have to wait for the site to cool down before they could begin searching the area.