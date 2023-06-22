BCSO arrests man who was caught sexually assaulting a child, sheriff says

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies this week arrested a man who was caught sexually assaulting a child, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Stuart Manuel Rios, 49, is charged with indecency with a child - contact, a second-degree felony.

Salazar said that a woman called deputies to her home earlier this week after walking into a room and finding Rios committing a sexual assault on a child. He ran away after she confronted him.

Deputies tracked Rios down to a hotel room and arrested him.

Salazar said Rios gave a partial confession, saying that he had “done something that he should not have done.”

Rios was booked into the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $40,000.

Court records show that Rios posted bond and was released from jail on Thursday.