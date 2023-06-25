CPS Energy warns customers of scam calls & shares tips to pull the plug on ‘Phonies’

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning customers of scammers calling and pretending to be the electric company’s representatives to steal valuable information.

They issued the warning on their social media page Sunday, asking customers to be “wary of summertime scams.”

The warning comes after reports of scammers, aka Phonies, calling customers and pretending to be CPS Energy representatives to steal valuable personal information.

CPS Energy reminded the public that they would never ask for the following information:

We will never call to demand payment and threaten same-day disconnection. We may call with a reminder that you have a past-due balance and are at risk for service disconnection.

We will never ask for your banking or credit card information.

The only way to make a payment by phone is for you to call our authorized payment numbers, 877-257-1172 for residential and 855-290-7615 for commercial. We will never call you from these payment numbers.

We will never transfer your call to a representative to take your payment.

We will never ask you to make a payment with a gift card, money card, or prepaid credit card.

Additionally, they reminded customers of what to do if they did receive a scam call asking to make a payment.

Hang up!

Record the phone number the person is telling you to call back. Do not trust that the number is a CPS Energy phone number because it probably is not.

Report the phone numbers to our Customer Service at 210-353-2222 for residential and 210-353-3333 for commercial customers.

If you have fallen victim to a scam, they recommend customers to call law enforcement or call 911 if in immediate danger.

CPS Energy has more tips for pulling the plug on Phonies at cpsenergy.com/scammers.