Man beat victim with mallet covered in nails after claiming he owned victim’s home, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly dragging a victim outside of his home and then beating him with a mallet that had nails driven into the head of it.

Mark Sanchez, 59, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge and had his bond set at $100,000, according to jail records.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Sanchez says he showed up at a residence in Bexar County claiming he lived there and told the victim, who police confirmed is the true resident of the home, that he wanted the victim to leave.

Sanchez entered the victim’s home without permission on Monday evening with several other people, and they began assaulting the victim, according to police.

The victim told police Sanchez struck him multiple times “with a mallet with nails driven into the head of it,” the affidavit states.

Sanchez and the other suspects then dragged the victim outside of his home, where he tried to call 911 before the group started assaulting him again.

The victim was eventually able to run to a neighbor’s home and call police.

According to the affidavit, when police arrived at the scene, they found the “head of a mallet with multiple nails protruding from it with blood on the nails” and a trail of blood in front of the victim’s home.

Officers got in touch with Sanchez Monday night, and Sanchez admitted to assaulting the victim to “get him to understand he was not wanted there.”

SAPD investigators didn’t provide an address for the residence or state whether or not Sanchez has any kind of history with the victim.

Officers were called to the home again on Tuesday after the victim stated Sanchez was outside the residence, holding a firearm and threatening to kill the victim.

Sanchez was detained and admitted to officers he was armed with a taser.

Bexar County court records show Sanchez has several aliases and has also been arrested under the names Mark Cruz, Arthur Sanchez and Edward Sanchez. His criminal history in Bexar County dates back to the early 1980s.

Sanchez has more than 20 prior charges for things like drug possession, unauthorized use of a firearm, credit card abuse, burglary of vehicles, theft and more.

He was out on bond for an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge when he allegedly assaulted the victim.