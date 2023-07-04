Music, floats and fashion filled the City of Schertz for Fourth of July celebration

Schertz Parkway was covered in red, white and blue for the 47th annual Fourth of July Jubilee Monday morning.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz Parkway was covered in red, white and blue for Monday morning’s 47th annual Fourth of July Jubilee.

The event kicked off with the “Let Freedom Run 5K,” followed by a parade downtown.

A spokesperson for the City of Schertz says about 300 runners participated, and they had over 75 parade entries.

For Schertz resident John Durnford, the parade brings back special memories.

“When my daughters were in high school, they were in the drum line at Steele High School and they would come out and March, and we loved watching them,” Durnford said.

Today, Durnford watched the parade with his daughters and grandchildren while honoring his dad by wearing a hat with the ship his father served on.

“I’m Air Force,” Durnford said. “This is my father’s ship. He was a World War II veteran, and today I thought I would wear his hat.”

For Durnford, today is a celebration and a day to reflect.

“I love being an American,” he said. “It’s a great blessing to be free.”