SAPD responds to fatal rollover crash just before 2:30 a.m. on July 8,2023 in the 2500 block of IH-37.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he lost control and rolled over in an overnight crash Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of IH-37 near Steves Avenue.

Police said a southbound pickup truck driver lost control and swerved into a concrete wall, causing it to fall off the highway.

The truck landed in a grass median, leaving the driver pinned inside.

SAPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.