Bexar DA mum on possible DWI charge for star UTSA wide receiver 7 months after rollover crash

Joshua Cephus (No. 2) celebrates a touchdown in UTSA's 34-31 victory over UTEP at the Alamodome on Saturday, No. 26, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has declined to provide an update on whether University of Texas at San Antonio wide receiver Joshua Cephus will be criminally charged in connection with a December rollover crash near the main campus.

Cephus was suspended from all team activities following the Dec. 9 wreck in the 7200 block of UTSA Boulevard and missed the team’s appearance in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Cephus, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima, told officers that he was turning left and had a green light, but he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it over, the report states.

A passenger in Cephus’ vehicle, fellow UTSA football player Emmanuel Odetola, is not listed on the Roadrunners’ 2023 roster.

They both refused Emergency Medical Service at the scene, a San Antonio Police Department report previously said, but Cephus was “suspected of DWI as he had been drinking.”

Cephus was taken to the Central Magistrate’s Office to provide a blood sample. The report said that at the time the results of the blood sample were pending.

SAPD officials stated that Cephus was later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

SAPD investigators filed the DWI case with the DA’s Office the first week of April, an SAPD spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

Asked for comment late last month, a DA spokesperson thanked KSAT for its interest in Cephus and said the office had no update to provide at the time.

UTSA officials informed KSAT via email Monday that they intend to have their legal counsel ask the Texas Attorney General whether they can withhold records of communications between school president Dr. Taylor Eighmy’s staff and members of the school’s athletic department following the crash.

A UTSA football spokesperson said Cephus returned to team activities in January. The star wide receiver was present for spring practice.

The spokesperson did not respond to a follow up question from KSAT on whether the university has been told if Cephus will be criminally charged for the crash.

Cephus, a senior from Spring, had 87 catches for 985 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

The timeline to decide whether to charge Cephus with DWI has taken much longer than other similar incidents.

After then-Councilman Clayton Perry was accused of fleeing from a hit-and-run crash last year, he was formally charged with DWI a little over seven weeks after the wreck.

Perry, who did not seek re-election after his arrest, pleaded no contest in April to DWI and failure to stop and provide information charges in exchange for one year of deferred adjudication.

If Perry successfully completes the special type of probation, the charges against him will be dismissed and he will avoid a conviction. However, the criminal cases will still show up on his record.

