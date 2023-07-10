San Antonio man accused of human smuggling, leading deputies on high-speed chase in Porsche

Brito Hernandez Leosbel of San Antonio has been charged with smuggling, ZCSO says.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested in a human smuggling case that ended in a car crash in Zavala County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday on southbound U.S. Highway 83 near Crystal City.

Deputies tried to pull over a black Porsche Cayenne for a traffic violation, but the vehicle continued to drive southbound on the highway.

The driver “began driving recklessly” and reached speeds of 112 miles per hour, deputies said in a news release.

A deputy applied a tire-deflation device and the Porsche came to a stop. Several people fled from the vehicle and the Porsche started to drive off again on the highway.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a ranch, and the driver was taken into custody.

ZCSO identified the driver as Brito Hernandez Leosbel, of San Antonio.

He was charged with smuggling of persons-fleeing, authorities said.

