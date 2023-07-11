Star UTSA wide receiver charged with DWI, 7 months after rollover crash

UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus was charged with DWI BAC over .15.

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio football player Joshua Cephus was booked on an elevated DWI charge Monday, hours after KSAT Investigates raised questions about the delayed timeline for charging the star wide receiver in connection with a rollover crash near the main campus last year.

Cephus, 22, was booked Monday afternoon on a charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15, a class A misdemeanor.

He was released on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 1 on Aug. 9, court records show.

A spokesperson for the UTSA football program did not respond to a request from KSAT Tuesday asking for an update on Cephus’ status with the team.

The native of Spring was suspended from all team activities following a Dec. 9 wreck in the 7200 block of UTSA Boulevard and missed the team’s bowl game, before returning to the team in January.

San Antonio police investigators at the time said Cephus was turning left and had a green light but he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it over.

Cephus and his passenger, another UTSA football player, declined to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

Cephus was “suspected of DWI as he had been drinking,” an SAPD report states.

He was taken to the Central Magistrate’s Office to provide a blood sample. The report said that at the time the results of the blood sample were pending.

SAPD officials stated that Cephus was later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

SAPD investigators filed the DWI case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office the first week of April, an SAPD spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

Cephus had 87 catches for 985 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

UTSA opens its 2023 season Sept. 2 at the University of Houston.