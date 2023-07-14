Fire in Llano County spreads to 600 acres; Gov. Abbott deploys more resources

Smoke shows from the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County on July 13, 2023.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more resources to Llano County amid the Moore Peak Fire, which has burned more than 600 acres since Thursday afternoon.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire started between Llano and Kingsland on Highway 71. The fire is burning in thick brush “with the potential to grow,” the service said.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the fire is 50% contained.

KXAN reported the fire started at a ranch and no structures are at risk. No evacuations have been ordered.

In a news release on Friday, Abbott said he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send more firefighters and resources to Llano County overnight.

“I deployed additional wildfire response resources to further support local officials, emergency personnel, and firefighters as they continue to respond to the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County,” Abbott said in the release.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has since sent personnel, two air attack platforms, two Type 1 helicopters, three single-engine air tanker, one large air tanker, and heavy equipment.

The release said that hot and dry conditions across Texas are causing an increased fire risk. Texans are urged to limit activity that may result in a fire.

“Hot and dry conditions caused by triple-digit heat across our state continue to increase the potential for wildfires,” Abbott said. “Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and take necessary precautions to keep their families, loved ones, property, and communities safe. I thank all of our brave first responders as they selflessly protect their fellow Texans from these fires.”

The Llano County Volunteer Fire Department, City of Kingsland VFD, City of Buchanan Dam VFD, Cassie Subdivision VFD, Burnet County Emergency Services District #5, City of Horseshoe Bay, Tow VFD, Valley Springs VFD, Castell VFD, Llano County Road and Bridge Department, and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team are responding to the fire.