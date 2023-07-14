Woman knocks on doors for help after being stabbed on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the 2400 block of Rivas Street, not far from North General McMullen Drive and Woodlawn Lake after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim went knocking on people’s doors asking for help after being stabbed. She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with possible life-threatening injuries.

At this time, not much information is known about the stabbing. A motive is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.