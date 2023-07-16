89º

Driver on the run after leaving injured passenger behind in stolen motorcycle crash, SAPD says

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are searching for the driver in a stolen motorcycle crash who fled the scene and left their injured passenger behind. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver in a stolen motorcycle crash who fled the scene and left their injured passenger behind.

It happened around 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of SW Loop 410.

Police said the southbound motorcycle was in the main lanes of the highway when the passenger’s leg got stuck between the rear fender and tire.

The driver slowed down and laid the motorcycle down before they fled the scene, leaving the 23-year-old woman behind without rendering aid.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

SAPD later learned the motorcycle was stolen and recovered the original case number.

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

