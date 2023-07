A search is underway for a fisherman who fell into the San Antonio River on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

San Antonio police said a father and son were fishing on the river near River and Center roads when the dad slipped on some mud and went into the water.

His son tried to get him out of the river but couldn’t.

The dive team from the New Braunfels Fire Department was called in to help San Antonio fire and police.

