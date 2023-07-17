Man, woman accused of selling prescription drugs to Kerr County teen hours before fatal overdose

KERRVILLE, Texas – Two people are behind bars after they sold prescription drugs to a teenager hours before his overdose, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Raye Shirley, 44, from Kerrville, and Johnny Ray Treadwell, 67, from Ingram, were arrested for one count each of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Early on July 12, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to the 100 block of Ash Drive in Ingram for a possible overdose report.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 19-year-old man, later pronounced dead.

At the scene, investigators located prescription drugs they believed were sold to the teen the evening before.

After conducting surveillance and speaking with multiple people in their 20-hour investigation, KCSO’s Special Operations division identified two suspects known for selling pills to the teen.

Shirley and Treadwell were taken into custody and booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG3/4, >28g, with bond set at $50,000 each.

KCSO said charges may be added or modified before the trial.

“Selling and abusing prescription drugs is every bit as dangerous as illegal narcotics,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Those who provide their prescribed controlled substances to others are committing a serious felony, and those who are buying a using are often putting their lives in danger. Just being in possession without a prescription can lead to criminal charges.”

Anyone with information regarding illegal prescription drug sales is urged to Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-TIPS.