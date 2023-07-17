103º

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies discover $850K worth of cocaine within walls of ice chest

Driver charged with felony cocaine possession

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fayette County, Crime, Drug Seizure
Deputies discover $850K worth of cocaine within walls of ice chest during traffic stop, Fayette County Sheriffs Office says (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found 8.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside the walls of an ice chest during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the deputies pulled a truck over around 4 p.m. on July 7 on Interstate 10 at the 664 mile-marker.

During the stop, a K9 officer alerted deputies to drugs in an ice chest in the truck’s bed.

Deputies searched and found bundles of cocaine hidden within the walls of the chest, the news release said.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $850,000, FCSO said.

The vehicle’s driver, 31-year-old Gil Suarez Ignacio of Mexico, was arrested for felony cocaine possession.

