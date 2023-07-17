SeaWorld offers ‘Ultimate Shark Experience’ with up-close shark encounter during Shark Week

Sea World is offering a new “Ultimate Shark Experience” ticket that promises a “unique and immersive” experience for guests that will help shark conservation efforts in the process.

SAN ANTONIO – Shark bait hoo ha ha!

SeaWorld is giving shark lovers the “ultimate” way to celebrate Shark Week.

The theme park is offering a new “Ultimate Shark Experience” ticket that promises a “unique and immersive” experience for guests that will help shark conservation efforts in the process.

Ticket holders will have the chance to get up close to the park’s sharks to learn about them and they’ll get to feed and touch them.

“SeaWorld is the only place in the world where you can touch a shark, move like a shark, feed a shark, dine like a shark, learn from the sharks and importantly, help our ocean’s sharks at the same time,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment in a press release. “Sharks are actually our ocean’s VIP – Very Important Predators – for a reason – and we would love to share this curated, immersive experience with guests young and old who want to celebrate Shark Week in this really unique way.”

The ticket included a full day of experiences including riding on shark-inspired thrill rides and some take-home shark swag.

Here is a list from Seal World about what’s included:

See Sharks (up close): with a guided tour not accessible to the general public above the aquarium to see sharks.

Feed and Touch Sharks: safely - with our shark curators guiding you.

Learn about Sharks: in a private group our educators will share things you never knew about how important sharks are to ALL life on the planet.

Speed like a Shark: with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark and ray inspired thrills like San Antonio’s ‘Great White’, San Diego’s ‘Manta’ or Orlando’s ‘Mako’ – voted the best roller coaster in the United States in the 2023 USA Today annual 10Best Readers’ Choice.

Dine near Sharks: with tasty treats and shark inspired beverages. In Orlando, don’t miss Sharks Underwater Grill® and Bar, recognized among the best restaurants in Orlando, where guests can experience fascinating and ever-changing views of sharks as they swim past during their upscale, full-service dining experience.

Take home shark swag: with our gift to you of a fabulous shark-themed souvenir, with your choice of items like a shark plush toy, hat, blanket, t-shirt and more. Individual items vary by park.

Help Us HELP Sharks: central to the day, you will learn how we provide round the clock, world class care for our sharks to ensure we are protecting and conserving this species for years to come. In fact, we are donating a portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket to shark conservation to help sharks for generations to come.

Tickets are on sale now and will only be valid July 21-28.

Tickets cost $199 with $25 going toward shark conservation.