Man charged in deadly drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man who is charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy to life in prison.

Judge Joel Perez of the 437th District Court sentenced Terrell Chase to the maximum punishment for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Since Chase is a habitual offender, the range of punishment on the charge was a minimum of 25 years to life in prison. Chase was found guilty by a jury on that charge in May.

Perez is still awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed De’Earlvion Whitley in July 2017. Chase was one of several men allegedly involved. He was also charged with deadly conduct in relation to the shooting.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, a former gang associate of the defendant, Charles Bethany, took the witness stand.

Bethany told the court that he and Chase were part of the East Terrace Gang, and in 2017, they were having problems with the Skinny Bloc gang.

On July 19, 2017, Bethany said some members of the East Terrace Gang were the target of a drive-by shooting at a Culebra Meat Market.

Bethany said Chase and others in the gang blamed Skinny Bloc and the Whitley Family, and there would be retaliation.

That retaliation came later that day as a home in the 200 block of Hub Avenue was shot at, with De’Earlvion, his brother and his mother inside.

De’Earlvion died from his wounds. His mother survived her injuries, and his brother was uninjured.

Bethany said Chase, Quentin Phillips, and John Chatmon were all involved in the shooting.

As for the murder charge, Chase and the other codefendants still have to stand trial.

