Overnight fire destroys vacant home on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire has destroyed a vacant home on the city’s South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around midnight at a home in the 300 block of East Southcross, not far from South Flores Street and Harlandale High School.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing on both sides of the vacant home. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the house, however, is now considered a total loss. A car door was also burned in a neighbor’s driveway, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is trying to figure out how the flames started.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

The SAFD said a battalion chief has since put in a request for the city to knock the structure down.

There were no reported injuries.