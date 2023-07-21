Behind the Kitchen Door: Seafood restaurant recovering from fire, low health score

A seafood restaurant is trying to get back on its feet after a fire last month and a low score on their recent health inspection.

SAN ANTONIO – A seafood restaurant is trying to get back on its feet after a fire last month and a low score on its recent health inspection.

Store management told KSAT Investigates they’ve made some big improvements behind their kitchen door.

J Anthony’s Seafood Cafe

A grease fire nearly destroyed J Anthony’s Seafood Cafe in the 7200 block of NW Loop 410 last month. The kitchen area sustained significant damage, forcing them to shut down for repairs.

The fire happened weeks after the business earned a 76 on its May health inspection.

The business was cited for not following proper cooling procedures, including food in a walk-in cooler that was temped at 170 degrees. Raw fish and octopus were also above the recommended 41 degrees, a repeat violation.

There was mold-like build-up on the soda fountain ice dispenser and nozzles.

No one washed their hands during the inspection. One worker did change gloves but without hand washing.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to see how they’re doing after the fire and to see the corrections they’ve made.

Johnny Cruz pointed out several improvements made during their temporary closure.

“We already put up the new ceiling tiles, the new lighting. Just basic cleaning, like up there,” Cruz said. “The inspector checked everything, all the temperatures. Everything was good.”

Cruz hopes to do better on their next inspection, which he looks forward to.

“It’s a good thing,” Cruz said. “It keeps us on our toes.”

Taco Nando

Taco Nando, located in the 2800 block of Nogalitos, got a 72 on their May inspection.

The business was cited for leaving chorizo sitting at room temperature for too long while pork chops stored in a cooler were too warm.

Food containers, racks and shelves all needed to be thoroughly cleaned to remove heavy grease build-up.

A worker dropped gloves, picked them up, then handled cooked tortillas with bare hands. It was also stated to the inspector that workers did not wear gloves.

There was a small roach in a sink, and several areas needed to be cleaned.

A re-inspection was ordered.

The owner said this week that he’s made the necessary corrections.

Dimassi Mediterranean Buffet

Dimassi Mediterranean Buffet in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 comes in with a 78.

The buffet cold hold was too warm, while the pizza buffet wasn’t hot enough.

There was a black mold-like build-up in the soda machine ice dispenser and soda fountain.

Several sinks were not able to produce hot water.

The kitchen area was in need of thorough cleaning.

They were re-inspected.

Eva’s Cafe Food Service

Eva’s Cafe Food Service in the 200 block of West Mitchell got an 80.

A bag of vegetables had to be thrown out because of mold.

Buckets of diced potatoes were found sitting on the floor.

The inside of the ice machine had rust-like residue, and an employee was making tacos with bare hands.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections

Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, 100

20079 Stone Oak Pkwy

-------------------------------

VIA 313 Pizzaria, 100

7010 W 1604 N

-------------------------------

Smoke Shack, 100

9800 Airport Blvd

-------------------------------

Chopstix Cafe, 100

19903 Stone Oak Pkwy

-------------------------------

La Hacienda de Los Barrios, 100

18747 Redland Rd

-------------------------------

Thai Lao Street Food, 99

6531 FM 78

-------------------------------

Rooster Crow Baking Co, 98

4421 De Zavala Rd

-------------------------------

Sonic, 97

9703 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway

-------------------------------

Taqueria Guadalajara #3, 96

2603 Goliad Rd

-------------------------------

Taqueria Guadalajara #1, 95

2702 Roosevelt Ave

-------------------------------

Rosas Tacos To Go, 94

1721 Nogalitos St

-------------------------------

Willie’s Grill and Icehouse, 93

4051 N FM 1604 W

-------------------------------

Alamo Beer Company Brewery, 92

415 Burnet St

-------------------------------

Birria Barrio, 91

2710 S Presa St

-------------------------------

Reese Bros BBQ, 90

906 Hoefgen Ave

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here