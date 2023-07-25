Five migrants found inside home on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Five human smuggling victims were found inside a home Tuesday on the city’s South Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 6 a.m., deputies with BCSO made a traffic stop not far from the home located in the 400 block of Pyron, said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a BCSO spokesman.
During the stop, deputies detained a male subject after finding a kilo of cocaine in the vehicle.
As their investigation continued, BCSO made their way to the home and applied for a search warrant, Garcia said.
Deputies executed the search warrant and found five migrants inside a two-story home, Garcia said. There were four males and one female inside the residence, all from Mexico. Their ages ranged from 20-40 years old.
None of the victims displayed any severe injuries but were thirsty and given water, according to Garcia.
BCSO detained a male at the residence.
As investigators searched the property, they found several thousands of dollars, a stolen vehicle and weapons.
According to BCSO, multiple agencies are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
The two men detained will more than likely face charges of human smuggling, Garcia said.