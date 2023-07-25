Police search for robbery suspects following coma, death of 61-year-old man after bank jugging

The Cibolo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the Chevrolet Trailblazer and the male suspect, as well as the Chevrolet Impala and a female suspect wanted in a June 15, 2023 robbery.

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a bank jugging that happened days before a man went into a coma and later died.

“Jugging” is known as the act of targeting people leaving banking institutions, according to officials.

On June 15, around 1:30 p.m., 61-year-old James Doty withdrew money from a Security Service Federal Credit Union in Schertz.

Surveillance footage captured a woman wearing a surgical mask watching Doty conduct his bank business before following him out of the bank.

The woman then entered a Chevrolet Impala and followed Doty out of the parking lot.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Impala circled the parking lot of a business that Doty stopped at in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road.

When the 61-year-old man exited the business and was about to enter his car, a Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped behind him.

A man wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask approached Doty and struck him from behind.

Police said there was a struggle between the two on the ground before the suspect fled to the Trailblazer with a white envelope containing Doty’s withdrawal.

No reports were made on the incident at the time.

However, days later, on June 21, Doty began to act strange and suffered a fall.

The next day, he was taken to the hospital, where he fell into a coma and was placed on a ventilator.

On July 13, authorities were notified of Doty’s passing one day before.

“Mr. James Doty was a long-time civil servant and resident in the Cibolo community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Our detectives have made this case a top priority and are diligently working to identify the suspects responsible. When the suspects are identified we will work with the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office and charge them with the appropriate crime to the highest extent of the law.” said Interim Police Chief John Wells in a written statement. “Unfortunately, incidents of ‘bank jugging’ are on the rise across the country. We want to encourage everyone to always be aware of your surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from a banking institution. If you suspect you are being watched or being followed, do not stop anywhere. Immediately call 911 to have a police officer meet you at a safe, well-lit location or drive to the closest law enforcement agency as a safe location.”

The Cibolo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the Chevrolet Trailblazer, the male suspect, the Chevrolet Impala, and the female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at 210-858-3209.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or by texting “Guadalupe” plus your tip to 274637.