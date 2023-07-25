Portion of Loop 410 on South Side closed due to fatal crash

San Antonio police respond to a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near Villamain.

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side is closed on Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 410 at Villamain, not far from Southton Road.

Details about the crash are unknown, but the eastbound lanes are closed in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect a delay and should use an alternative route.

#TrafficAlert: Major crash has been reported along Loop 410 EB at Villmain Rd. All lanes of have been shutdown. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/WTMhtpVNJ7 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) July 25, 2023

