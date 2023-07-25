86º
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side closed due to fatal crash

Eastbound lanes closed at Villamain

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

San Antonio police respond to a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near Villamain. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side is closed on Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Loop 410 at Villamain, not far from Southton Road.

Details about the crash are unknown, but the eastbound lanes are closed in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect a delay and should use an alternative route.

