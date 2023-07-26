93º
1 killed when 18-wheeler drives into truck, causing it to catch fire in southwest Bexar County

Crash happened on Loop 1604 near Pleasanton Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

One person was killed after a crash in the 700 block of South Loop 1604 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed after an 18-wheeler drove into a truck and caused it to catch fire on Loop 1604.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of South Loop 1604, not far from Pleasanton Road in southwest Bexar County.

Deputies were at the scene of a crash when a tow truck arrived. An 18-wheeler also approaching the scene ended up crashing into a truck, which then caught on fire.

One person was trapped inside the engulfed truck and died, BCSO said. The victim has not been identified.

