Woman killed in overnight house fire on Southwest Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 80s is dead following a fire at her Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Ross Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Malone.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire through the roof of the single-story home. They got a quick knock down of the fire, which was found on the right side of the house and the attic.

Fire officials said the woman was found dead in her bedroom after she collapsed while trying to get out of the house. The home did not have smoke detectors, firefighters said.

An arson and fire investigation team are now on scene looking for the cause of the fire.

A battalion chief said this is the second fatal fire in just a week and wanted to reiterate to people that they should call 311 to install smoke detectors if they don’t have them. Firefighters were later canvasing the street, checking to make sure everyone in the area had detectors after the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released. No other injuries were reported.