Driver, 71, arrested on charge of human smuggling after traffic stop

SEGUIN, Texas – A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with human smuggling after officers discovered two undocumented people in the man’s truck, according to Seguin police.

An officer with the Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension and Street Enforcement Unit stopped Domingo Mena — from Mission, Texas — for a defective stop lamp while he was driving a Ford F-250 near I-10 and Mile Marker 615 EB.

Police discovered the two people in the vehicle and found out they were a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who said they were citizens of Honduras and El Salvador.

U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the two undocumented people.

Mena was arrested and charged with two counts of smuggling of persons. He was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Three charged in human smuggling incident on city’s South Side

Five migrants found inside home on city’s South Side