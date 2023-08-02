Expert shares how teachers can avoid burnout ahead of new school year

As the new school year approaches, mental health experts say the well-being of our educators is more crucial than ever.

With mounting challenges in the classroom, experts say it’s vital to equip our teachers with strategies to maintain their resilience and passion for teaching.

Licensed clinical social worker and clinical manager at Pathlight Mood and Anxiety Center says teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the minds of young students, but the demands of the profession can take a toll on their mental and emotional health.

“I think that the best place to start the conversation is acknowledging that burnout is a thing, and it’s within every career, every field,” said Kris Ramos, a licensed clinical social worker at Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center.

According to the National Education Association, a recent survey shows teachers are more likely to experience poor well-being than other working adults. Fifty-nine percent of teachers experience burnout compared to 48 percent of other adults.

“I think that some of the bigger problems that are coming up, some of the bigger challenges that they’re facing are that they’re having to really perform outside of their typical role as educators. They’re having to do a lot more than just teach,” said Ramos.

Ramos says teachers juggle lesson planning, grading, and meetings, all while addressing the diverse needs of the students. It can be emotionally and physically draining.

“Therapists are trained in how to be able to manage their own personal feelings around some of the things that are disclosed, but I don’t necessarily think that teachers have been really prepared for that,” said Ramos.

She says there are things teachers can do to cope with stress and burnout.

She highly suggests connecting with yourself, doing something that’s actually soothing and pleasurable, like taking a bath or going for a walk and strongly advises against numbing practices like scrolling social media.

Secondly, having a support network, having people that you can go to that you’re connected with that are local and third, consider professional help.

“So, you have your individual help, which is your own coping skills. You have a more community help, which is your family or friends or support groups and then you have your more macro level help, which is like professional help and those who can help you in a different way than you’ve tried,” said Ramos.

Ramos says making the well-being of our teachers a priority is crucial to maintaining student success.

For more information on resources visit https://www.pathlightbh.com/.