New $23 million Southside Education and Training Center opening soon

SAN ANTONIO – A $23 million education center set to open on the South Side will offer more educational opportunities.

“It will bring the opportunity to have an occupation and a living wage, and serve others. Most importantly is serving your neighbors in your community,” said Donna Wallis, director of nursing at Palo Alto College.

The South Side Education and Training Center (SETC) is a partnership between the Palo Alto College and Southside ISD.

The center at 1760 Martinez Losoya Road will house Palo Alto College’s Nursing Program.

“We are starting a brand new Associates of Applied Science and Nursing Program to serve the residents of the South Side and Greater San Antonio,” Wallis said.

The facility will also house Alamo College District’s Ready to Work, Adult Education & Literacy, and Workforce Training programs.

The building will feature a testing assessment center, computer labs, skills and simulation labs, a workforce training lab and a space for large gatherings.

Wallis said the demand for nurses is expected to grow and centers like these are important.

“There’s a huge nursing shortage. There’s anticipated a gap of over 20%, maybe 30% by 2030. This means that there will be a need for 60,000 nurses or more in the state of Texas,” Wallis said.

The center is part of a $450 million bond package approved by voters in 2017 for the Alamo Colleges District.

A ribbon cutting for the center will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12.

“Soon upon approval from the Texas Board of Nursing later this year, we will be able to accept students next year,” Wallis said.

