Jury finds man guilty in deadly MLK Day celebration shooting

OL Wallace, 19, is charged in connection with a shooting at a 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in San Antonio that left a man dead and injured four others.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Monday found a man guilty in connection with a fatal Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours Monday before finding OL Wallace, 19, guilty on a murder charge. Jurors also deliberated for seven hours on Friday before being sent home for the weekend.

The trial will enter the punishment phase on Tuesday morning. Wallace faces a punishment of 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Wallace was accused in the Jan. 17, 2022, shooting outside Santa’s Place on the East Side that claimed the life of Johnnie Mobley, 61.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury there were multiple shooters, but Wallace was the first to start shooting.

Several witnesses who testified in the trial identified Wallace as the first shooter.

Wallace testified in his defense and told a different version of events than what he told police in an interrogation video.

Wallace told the jury that he went to the party to get some money from his father.

The defendant testified that he noticed a man he didn’t know standing against a wall with a gun. Moments later, the man suddenly started shooting at him.

Wallace said after emptying his gun clip, he ran from the scene and even later tried to sell the gun but got rid of it instead.

In the video, Wallace told police that he just started shooting when he heard gunshots fired at him and ran through a parking lot, shooting blindly.

Another differing detail is what he did with the gun, which he said during his interrogation that he threw the gun in a yard as he ran away.

