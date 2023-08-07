Woman shot in foot at Southeast Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman in her 30s was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of River Canyon, not far from South W.W. White Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman shot in the foot with a shotgun. The female victim was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, she was listed in “stable” condition.

Police said two adults inside the home were detained for questioning. A motive is not currently known. A third person, the possible boyfriend of the victim, was also there at the time of the shooting, but had left by the time officers arrived, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.