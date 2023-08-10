Another teen killed after online shopping deal turns to shooting; 4 suspects on the run

Another teen has died in connection with an online shopping deal turned shooting earlier this week, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff gave an update on the investigation Thursday on the shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 281 and Hume Road.

Two 19-year-olds met up with a group of four people to sell a spray-painted black, older-model Dodge Charger. Salazar said the teens set up the transaction on social media to exchange money for the car.

Two 19-year-olds met up with a group of four people to sell a spray-painted black, older-model Dodge Charger. (BCSO/KSAT)

At some point, the transaction escalated, and the four people planned to rob the two teens at gunpoint, Salazar said. One of the teens was shot several times and died at the scene.

The other 19-year old was shot in the chest and arm and survived. Salazar said that the teen may still be in the hospital or has been released.

Salazar said the suspects took off from the scene in the Dodge Charger before authorities arrived. As of Thursday, they’re still on the run.

Several hours after the shooting, deputies were notified of a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 17-year-old died from his injury. Salazar said it’s possible he was involved “to some extent” in the shooting on 281 and Hume Road.

The sheriff said it’s too early to tell if the 17-year-old was involved with the suspects or the victims. Deputies are also looking for the person who dropped off the teen at the hospital.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or via email at BCSOTips@bexar.org.

