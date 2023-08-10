San Antonians waiting to hear if their loved ones are OK after deadly Maui wildfires

Hawaiians living in San Antonio who work at Big Aloha Ali’i Cove said watching parts of Maui destroyed by wildfires is painful.

SAN ANTONIO – People from the island of Maui are watching in horror from afar, and their hearts are breaking with every update. Hawaiians living in San Antonio who work at Big Aloha Ali’i Cove said watching parts of Maui destroyed by wildfires is painful.

“I just want to jump through the phone and, you know, try to help,” manager Tierra-Sharie Kahooneiililmoku said.

Samson Young, the owner of Big Aloha Ali’i Cove, said it’s hard watching people desperate to escape.

“Because of the flames that are popping up all over, they had to jump in the ocean there to get away,” Young said.

Kahooneiililmoku and Young have friends and family in Maui. They said knowing if they’re OK has been challenging because the power lines are down.

They spend most of their time refreshing their social media feeds, hoping for a status update on their loved ones.

“They’re posting it up, saying who’s in which location, and so that’s how you can find them,” Kahooneiililmoku said.

A lot of the damage is in historic Lahaina, which was once the capital of Hawaii when it was ruled by a single king.

“The town’s always been there. It’s something that you can’t imagine being gone. It’s always been a part of our life,” Young said.

All they can do now is wait for good news and hope for the best.

“I’m sure they will rebuild. But right now, what’s important is to find our loved ones, find the ones that are missing, and pray for the ones who are who have lost a loved one,” Young said.

For ways to support, check out the Big Aloha Ali’i Cove Facebook page.

