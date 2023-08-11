Harrowing videos, images capture widespread wildfire devastation in Maui

There are no words that can describe the heartbreaking devastation after the deadly wildfires in Maui.

Flames swallowed parts of Maui, leaving no building or citizen unscathed in some way. As of Friday, the Associated Press reported the death toll has reached at least 55 people.

Rows of cars are seen destroyed, neighborhoods and buildings are completely torched, and many families will never be the same after losing some of their loved ones.

The AP reported Friday that Hawaii emergency management records showed no record of warning sirens ahead of the wildfires. Instead, officials sent emergency alerts to cellphones, televisions and radio stations, but due to widespread power outages and limited cellphone service, some of the notifications may have had a limited reach.

Many survivors of the wildfires told the AP they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning in time to prepare or make escape plans.

These wildfires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people, the AP reports.

Below are photos and videos that captured the devastation in Maui, courtesy of The Associated Press and Storyful:

Video shows a large fire burning close to the roadway in Maui. (Credit: Cath-Anne Ambrose via Storyful)

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a deadly fire that went through Maui this week. (Credit: Lieutenant Gov Sylvia Luke via Storyful)

A bar owned by Fleetwood Mac was completely destroyed in a fire in Maui. (Credit: Brian Schatz via Storyful)

A brush fire in Maui was clouded in smoke after strong winds helped contain the flames. (Video credit: County of Maui via Storyful)

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed multiple people and wiped out a historic town. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man stands in a street amidst wildfire wreckage on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORRECTS LOCATION FOR AIRPORT TO KAHULUI NOT MAUI - People wait with their luggage at the Maui airport in Kahului, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the area where school buses being used as emergency shuttles dropped people off after evacuating them from the western side of the island as they scramble to figure out last-minute travel plans for leaving the island. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People wait with their luggage at the Maui airport in Kahului, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the area where school buses being used as emergency shuttles dropped people off after evacuating them from the western side of the island as they scramble to figure out last-minute travel plans for leaving the island. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this photo provided by Bosco Jr Bae flames from the wildfires fill the sky on Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in years.(Bosco Jr Bae via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The remnants of Lahaina United Methodist Church sits Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this photo provided by Bosco Jr Bae flames from the wildfires fill the sky on Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in years.(Bosco Jr Bae via AP)

In this photo provided by Bosco Jr Bae flames from the wildfires fill the sky on Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in years.(Bosco Jr Bae via AP)

The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

In this photo provided by Bosco Jr Bae flames from the wildfires fill the sky on Front Street in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in years.(Bosco Jr Bae via AP)

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

CORRECTS DATE TO AUG. 8 - Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP)

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP

More on KSAT: