Murder charge dismissed for man accused in 2019 deadly wedding shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in a 2019 deadly shooting at a wedding had his case dismissed Monday, because of a missing witness.

Juan Vicente Flores was charged in the death of Marcos Villegas Martinez, 33.

According to police in March 2019, an argument began inside the Holy Spirit Church in the 8100 Block of Blanco Road during a wedding and then made its way outside the church parking lot.

Investigators at the time said Flores was one of two men who jumped into a pickup truck after shots were fired, leaving the wounded Martinez on the ground.

Flores was later arrested and charged.

On Monday, the murder charge was dismissed and Flores is now a free man. KSAT 12 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office to see if there is a possibility that Flores could be re-indicted. We are awaiting a response.

For now, the case is considered closed.

Related: