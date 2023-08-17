79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after South Side apartment fire; several units damaged, SAFD says

Fire was called in just after 3 a.m. in 3400 block of Commercial Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, South Side
Commercial Avenue apartment fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two adults and a child were taken to an area hospital after an apartment fire on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Commerical Avenue, not far from both South Park Mall and Southwest Military Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a man and a four-year-old child coming out of the apartment where the fire appeared to have started. The man and child both had burns.

A third person, a woman who they rescued, was found hanging off the balcony of a second floor unit. She may have smoke inhalation. All three were taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center and their conditions are not currently known.

Fire officials said the fire spread throughout the building. All eight units have either fire, smoke or water damage. Only six, however, were occupied.

The official cause of the fire is not known, but it does look like it started outside, possibly in a barbecue grill or pit.

Authorities say the electricity to the building has since been cut, so no one can stay there. The Red Cross has been called out to assist the families.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter