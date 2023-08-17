2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after South Side apartment fire; several units damaged, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two adults and a child were taken to an area hospital after an apartment fire on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Commerical Avenue, not far from both South Park Mall and Southwest Military Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a man and a four-year-old child coming out of the apartment where the fire appeared to have started. The man and child both had burns.

A third person, a woman who they rescued, was found hanging off the balcony of a second floor unit. She may have smoke inhalation. All three were taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center and their conditions are not currently known.

Fire officials said the fire spread throughout the building. All eight units have either fire, smoke or water damage. Only six, however, were occupied.

The official cause of the fire is not known, but it does look like it started outside, possibly in a barbecue grill or pit.

Authorities say the electricity to the building has since been cut, so no one can stay there. The Red Cross has been called out to assist the families.