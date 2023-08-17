ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice due to extreme heat

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a voluntary conservation notice for Texans due to the extreme heat.

ERCOT is asking Texas residents to conserve power as much as possible from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Officials with ERCOT are expecting high energy demand due to extremely high temperatures forecasted for Thursday and the potential for lower energy reserves due to low wind generation.

In San Antonio, the high temperature for Thursday is expected to reach 107 degrees.

“In a record-setting month, we could see a record-setting day. Temperatures are forecast to soar to near 107 today, which would be a record high. It’d also be the hottest day so far this year. It will be more of a dry heat this afternoon, which will lead to another day of elevated fire danger,” said KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne.

The Texas power grid is expected to have high demand due to the heat.

“ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” officials said in a press release.

Energy-saving tips from Texas Advisory and Notification System:

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., washer/dryer etc.).

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when space not in use.

Commercial Business: Turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.

ERCOT set a new all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10 due to the heat.

So far this summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

(1/2) TXANS Update—8/17/23: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 3 – 8 p.m. today, Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/nw93lbvaJ3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 17, 2023

