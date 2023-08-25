Man receives 20-year sentence for theft, money laundering, Bexar County DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A self-proclaimed “Hollywood insider” from San Antonio was sentenced to 20 years in a Bexar County court for theft and money laundering of over $300,000.

Stemming back to an incident in 2018, Jonathan Yost met another man while working on a movie set in San Antonio.

Yost, an extra on the film set, presented the victim with a business opportunity, even going as far as to identify himself as a Hollywood insider, according to an arrest affidavit.

A press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office stated that Yost defrauded the victim of over $300,000 in investment money, claiming the money would go toward a series of acting workshops and a comedy tour.

Instead, bank records showed that Yost stole the money instead of investing it.

The sentences will run concurrently.

In a statement, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales asserted crimes such as this would be prosecuted.

“Taking advantage of good people and stealing their money is not only unethical and immoral, it’s also illegal,” Gonzales said. “And, it will be prosecuted.”