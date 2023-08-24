Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison after she tries to withdraw her plea deal

There were some tense moments inside a Bexar County courtroom on Thursday when a woman charged with manslaughter tried to have her plea withdrawn before she was to be sentenced.

Last week, the defendant Pennie Gomez, agreed to a plea deal in connection with an incident on Jan. 11, when a fight broke out involving between 15 to 30 people on Angela Walk and South Picoso Street near downtown.

According to an arrest affidavit, at least five witnesses told police that they saw Gomez intentionally driving into the crowd, striking Ashley Lopez, 28, and another woman.

As Gomez was about to be sentenced, her attorney told 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez that she wished to withdraw her plea.

Moments later, a commotion broke out in the gallery and two men had to be escorted out.

When court resumed, Perez asked Gomez why she wanted to withdraw her plea.

“I didn’t intentionally do it,” Gomez said. “I have witnesses, as well to that, (who) were with me at the time. I mean, this is my life. I have kids and family I need to go home to. I just want to have a chance to fight my case and show my innocence.”

Perez proceeded to tell her that he gave her every opportunity last week, and that she had waived her rights then to a jury trial. He then denied her request.

Gomez was then sentenced 12 years per the agreed plea deal.

After sentencing, Lopez’s mother and sister-in-law gave victim impact statements. They both said they didn’t forgive Gomez and didn’t think the plea was enough time.

“To me, you don’t deserve to be released,” Lopez’s mother, Anna Blanco, said. “I will be there at your parole hearings making sure you don’t hurt or do this to someone else.”

Gomez must serve half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

