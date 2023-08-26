Suspect accused of fatally shooting man at apartment complex arrested, SAPD says

A man was arrested after a shooting at a North Side apartment complex left another man dead a few months ago, according to San Antonio police.

Brian Josette Rivero-Montilla, 28, was booked Saturday for murder in connection with a shooting on June 14 in the 150 block of Avenue Del Rey.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was visiting four people at the apartment complex. He was drinking with another woman when his wife drove up, SAPD said.

The man’s wife became upset, left, and returned later with his clothing, the affidavit reads.

The pair were arguing when Rivero-Montilla intervened and pulled a gun, aiming it at the man, police said.

Moments later, the group dispersed and Rivero-Montilla got into his vehicle to drive away. Before taking off, police said, he got out of his vehicle again with his gun in hand.

Rivero-Montilla walked up to the victim and fired a single shot toward his feet and then hit him over the head with the butt of the gun, according to SAPD.

The suspect then fired one more shot at the victim and he fell to the ground, an affidavit states.

Rivero-Montilla got back into his vehicle and sped away from the scene.

During the investigation, the four witnesses identified Rivero-Montilla to the police. The shooting was also captured on surveillance video at the apartment complex.

According to Bexar County court records, Rivero-Montilla remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

