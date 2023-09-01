Behind the Kitchen Door: Supermarket, businesses inside battle roaches and other pests

SAN ANTONIO – A pizza place with a pest problem got a failing score on a health inspection just months after posting a nearly perfect score.

Meanwhile, a pair of businesses inside a supermarket had numerous live and dead roaches.

24th Street Pizzeria

The 24th Street Pizzeria, located in the 900 block of 24th Street, failed its July inspection.

The inspector scored them 69, a 30-point drop off from the 99 they got on an inspection back in March.

According to the report, the cold hold was too warm, and several food items were condemned. They also had to toss out white moldy tomatoes.

Raw chicken was sitting above non-raw foods, and bleach was stored on top of a fridge.

Foods listed as “keep frozen” were stored at room temperature in the kitchen, which was 100 degrees!

There were ants, gnats, and flies throughout the kitchen area.

The business was also in need of a good cleaning.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Poco Loco Supermercado

Poco Loco Supermercado, located in the 6000 block of Ingram Road, earned an 80.

The inspector noted that several cold hold units and coolers were not keeping proper temperatures. The business was told to fix them or be forced to discard foods above temperature.

Multiple flies were found in the food prep area, and so were multiple holes for them to enter in the back receiving area.

They needed to clean some vents and the bathrooms to remove the foul odor.

El Folklor Bakery and Restaurant

Inside the same supermarket, El Folklor Bakery and Restaurant got a 76.

A worker touched a cake with their bare hands while decorating it, and there was no hand-washing sink in that area.

There were multiple gnats in the food prep area, and numerous live and dead roaches were found all over the place.

The business was told to hire pest control, provide proof, and do a thorough cleaning.

The inspector warned that they could be shut down if one more roach is found.

A manager said they had made corrections.

Maya Cafe

Maya Cafe is located right next to the bakery, and they also had a problem with roaches.

The inspector gave them an 82.

A manager told KSAT anchor Tim Gerber over the phone that they’ve made the corrections and continue to deal with the pests.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (7/09-7/15)

Dallah Mediterranean Cuisine, 100

5450 Babcock Rd

--------------------------

Whataburger, 100

3239 SE Military Dr

--------------------------

Chick-fil-A, 100

6301 NW Loop 410

--------------------------

Cinnabon, 100

849 E Commerce St

--------------------------

Rios Barbacoa, 100

8601 Huebner Rd

--------------------------

McFinnigan’s, 99

7210 Blanco Rd

--------------------------

Oasis Lounge, 98

502 Embassy Oaks

--------------------------

The Whiskey Tree, 97

7905 Bandera Rd

--------------------------

Club Giraud, 96

707 N St Mary’s

--------------------------

Elotitos Mexican Snacks, 95

1933 Fredericksburg Rd

--------------------------

Hooters, 94

13131 US 281 North

--------------------------

House Of Joy Chinese Restaurant, 93

8407 Bandera Rd

--------------------------

Boss Bagels, 92

6458 N. New Braunfels

--------------------------

El Bucanero, 91

13802 Embassy Row

--------------------------

Longhorn Steakhouse, 90

7833 IH 35 S

