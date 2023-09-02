‘His songs will live on forever’: Tributes pour in after ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett’s death

Several musicians and celebrities are coming together on Saturday after word spread of “Margaritaville” singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76.
“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death. Illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized but provided no specifics.
Buffett’s most well-known song, “Margaritaville,” debuted Feb. 14, 1977, and has taken on a life of its own since, with many being able to recite the melody. More of his hit singles include “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” and “Fins.”
He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Savannah and Sarah; and son, Cameron.
Many country singers and celebrities offered condolences and shared farewell messages on social media for Buffett. They’re listed below:
- “So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor 🦜🌴🌊.”
- “Shores distant shores, There’s where I’m headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day...” #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers.”
- “Sending lots of love during this difficult time to the family and friends of CMA Award winner Jimmy Buffett, who took home the trophy for “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” with Alan Jackson in 2003.”
- “The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T”:
- “Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores,” Biden said in a statement. “We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together.”
- “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people. I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed’. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday. He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was. He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it’. So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole. Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability. If someone made an interesting remark he repeated it in his gorgeous Louisiana drawl and said, ‘That’s a good idea for a song’. Most times it didn’t take too long for that song to appear. I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles - they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away. So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend. Love, Paul.”
- “Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer.”
- “Jimmy Buffett, you will be missed! You and your music have been a huge influence and we will never forget the kindness you’ve shown to us! We will continue to celebrate the Saltwater Gospel in your honor!”
- “Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans.”
- “Rest in Peace to an absolute legend. More than a man, an entire lifestyle.”