Man dies after being struck by car on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Police say the man was within a marked crosswalk

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by a car on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Fredricksburg Road.

Police say the man was walking within a crosswalk when a southbound Ford Mustang struck him at the intersection of De Chantle.

The driver did have a green signal. However, the driver told SAPD she did not see the man due to his dark clothing.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

Additionally, police said charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.

