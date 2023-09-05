90º
San Antonio police searching for person who shot driver in the head

Victim found inside crashed car, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Horizon Hill shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to find the person who shot a driver in the head, critically wounding him, early Tuesday morning.

Officers who were called to the scene, in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill Boulevard, found the 33-year-old man inside a crashed car.

They said they were not sure whether he crashed first or was shot first. Neighbors had called about both incidents, beginning around 3:30 a.m.

The victim’s car entered the parking lot at the Horizon Hill apartments and slammed into a parked car, knocking it into a sign.

Both the parked car and sign sustained damage.

Police searched the area near the apartment complex and found shell casings in three different locations.

They did not locate the shooter, who was gone when officers arrived.

Police said no one was able to offer a description of the shooter or tell them whether or not that person was in a vehicle.

The wounded man remains in a hospital.

