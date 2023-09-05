81º
Man found shot in head at scene of car crash at NW Side apartments, SAPD says

Incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in 4000 block of Horizon Hill

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot in the head at the scene of a car crash early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Horizon Hill Apartments in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of both a vehicle crash and a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived and found a man in a crashed car with a gunshot wound to the head. They also found shell casings in several different areas.

Police said they’re not sure if the man crashed first or was shot first. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

SAPD said the car crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot at the apartments. The man is listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing, police said.

