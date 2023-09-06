ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Wednesday due to high temps, high demand

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – ERCOT is requesting Texans to conserve energy on Wednesday evening as tight grid conditions are expected.

Texans should conserve their electricity between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. if safe to do so, ERCOT said in a press release. Government entities and businesses are also urged to reduce their energy use.

ERCOT said current forecasts are showing a potential to be low “because of continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation into the evening hours.”

As of 5 p.m., ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions. Click here to see the forecast demand and supply on ERCOT’s website.

“ERCOT continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the release states.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Wind - Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening during peak demand time.

Heat - Continued statewide high temperatures.

Demand - Texas is seeing high demand due to the heat.

Solar - Solar generation starts to decline earlier in the afternoon hours towards the end of summer before completely going offline at sunset.

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

ERCOT set a new all-time September peak demand record of 81,674 MW on September 5, 2023, surpassing the previous September peak of 78,459 MW set on September 4.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

According to ERCOT, if you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

