Kitchen fire forces evacuation of downtown apartment building, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents of a downtown apartment building had to be evacuated due to a kitchen fire in an apartment late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee Apartments in the 111 block of West Travis Street, not far from North Flores Street and Legacy Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a small fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said the residents of the apartment told them they were not cooking but a burner was on and it caught some combustible items on the counter.

Firefighters vented the sixth floor apartment and everyone was later able to return to their apartments. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded the call.